Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $356.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $359.76.
LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Linde stock opened at $302.86 on Friday. Linde has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
