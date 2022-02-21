Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $356.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $359.76.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Linde stock opened at $302.86 on Friday. Linde has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

