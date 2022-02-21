Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report $182.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.70 million and the lowest is $176.33 million. Lindsay posted sales of $143.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $689.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $688.41 million to $689.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $716.27 million, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $722.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.56. The company had a trading volume of 164,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,482. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

