Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,712. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lipocine by 2,482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 749,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lipocine by 2,356.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 230,794 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 179,418 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

