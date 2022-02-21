Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.14). Lithium Americas also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of LAC stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. 2,828,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,744. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.22. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

