Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $117.44 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

