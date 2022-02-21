Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,397 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Lordstown Motors worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 204,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,879 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 826,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.36. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

RIDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

