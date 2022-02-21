LPL Financial LLC Has $29.45 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $29,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $153.36 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $126.03 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

