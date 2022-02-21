LPL Financial LLC Has $33.64 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325,769 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.64% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $33,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

