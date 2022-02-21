LSB Industries (LXU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 329.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 212,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 70,780 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.