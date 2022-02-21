Lucid Group (LCID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 26.59 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 63.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is 35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is 32.45.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,101,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.