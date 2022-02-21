Lucid Group (LCID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ LCID opened at 26.59 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 63.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is 35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is 32.45.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
