Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives $390.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $390.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $41.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 3.89%.

About Lundin Energy AB (publ)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

