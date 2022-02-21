LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after acquiring an additional 454,429 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

NYSE LYB opened at $99.84 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

