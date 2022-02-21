Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Financial Contrast

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.07, suggesting that its stock price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumen Technologies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Lumen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A Lumen Technologies 10.33% 17.72% 3.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Lumen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumen Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67

Lumen Technologies has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Lumen Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.64 -$520.82 million N/A N/A Lumen Technologies $19.69 billion 0.52 $2.03 billion $1.91 5.20

Lumen Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. The International and Global Accounts Management segment offers products to Europe Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Enterprise segment includes products and services to large and regional domestic and global enterprises, as well as the public sector, which includes the U.S. Federal Government, state and local governments, and research and education institutions. The Small and Medium Business segment products and services to small and medium businesses directly and through indirect channel partners. The Wholesale segment covers a range of other communication providers across the wireline, wireless, cable, voice and data center sectors. The Consumer Segment caters to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.

