Man Group plc Acquires 492,860 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 3,399.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,860 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 1.02% of Absolute Software worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its position in Absolute Software by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABST shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

ABST stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $467.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 0.97. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

