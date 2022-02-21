Man Group plc Buys 231,726 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Man Group plc grew its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 1,731.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,726 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of McAfee worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.05. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $32.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McAfee has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

