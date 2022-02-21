Man Group plc Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Man Group plc lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,147,000 after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,049,000 after purchasing an additional 34,617 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF opened at $73.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.