Man Group plc Sells 2,414 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $197.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

