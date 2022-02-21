Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg Sells 10,071 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $174.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after buying an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.58.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

