Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 387,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 4.29% of Kernel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,012,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,272,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Kernel Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 680,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 106.9% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 253,896 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRNL opened at $9.75 on Monday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

