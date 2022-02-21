Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.37 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 13.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 7.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $110.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.37. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -190.14, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $314.76.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.