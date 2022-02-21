Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 108,204 Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.19% of Authentic Equity Acquisition worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 144.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $305,000. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEAC stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

