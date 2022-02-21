Marshall Wace LLP Sells 254,422 Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,422 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.75% of Vista Oil & Gas worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

VIST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE VIST opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $599.16 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

