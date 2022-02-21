Marshall Wace LLP Sells 29,262 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,262 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

NYSE SQM opened at $61.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.56%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

