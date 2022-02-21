Masari (MSR) Price Down 25.9% This Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Masari has a total market cap of $238,299.47 and approximately $377.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Masari has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,127.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.42 or 0.06931264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00279126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.20 or 0.00765454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00067966 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00399390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00219178 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

