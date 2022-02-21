Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80 to $5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. Materion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$5.200 EPS.

Materion stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.85. 136,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,751. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65. Materion has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Materion by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Materion by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Materion by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

