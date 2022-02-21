Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,623 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

EXP opened at $138.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average of $150.92. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.46 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

