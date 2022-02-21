Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.14% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

RRGB opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

