Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $446,000 in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

