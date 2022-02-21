Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.6% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.