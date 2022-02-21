Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,126 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular stock opened at $89.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.04. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.97 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

