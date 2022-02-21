Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $364,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.59 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.40.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

