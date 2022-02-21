McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.80.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.