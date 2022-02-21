McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.73.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 29,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 72,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

