Mdex Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $198.89 million and $35.51 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.47 or 0.06928830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,564.41 or 1.00281519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00048859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,587,249 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

