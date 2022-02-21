MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of MDU Resources Group worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU opened at $27.61 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.