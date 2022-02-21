MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.29.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
