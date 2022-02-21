Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Melexis stock opened at $106.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.19. Melexis has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $106.85.
About Melexis
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melexis (MLXSF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Melexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.