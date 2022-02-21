Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Melexis stock opened at $106.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.19. Melexis has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

About Melexis

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

