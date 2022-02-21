Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.590 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 460,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,724. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.75.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 49,772 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

