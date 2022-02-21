Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.
Meritor stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,115. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
