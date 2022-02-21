Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.

Meritor stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,115. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.