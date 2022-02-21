Methanex (TSE:MX) PT Raised to C$21.50

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James to C$21.50 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.14.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$61.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$37.85 and a 12-month high of C$65.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

