Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 154.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.05 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

