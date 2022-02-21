Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 718 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $90.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.09 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

