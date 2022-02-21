Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on J. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

NYSE:J opened at $119.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.73 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

