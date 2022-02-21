Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,243 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,538,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $108.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36.

