Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 284,692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.37% of A10 Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in A10 Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 825,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 187.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 266,306 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in A10 Networks by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

A10 Networks stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.08.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 762,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,436,276. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.