Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 630,631 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $295,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $46.12 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

