Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,060,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,321,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after acquiring an additional 266,998 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,764,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,081,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,875,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 94,241 shares during the period.

EWU opened at $34.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

