Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

NYSE PVH opened at $100.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.25. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

