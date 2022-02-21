Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 13,416 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $103.38 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.61 and a 12-month high of $110.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.60.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

