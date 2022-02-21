Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,366 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 20,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.